The New York Jets received great news about newly acquired running back Dalvin Cook's status for Week 1.

Cook signed with the team as a free agent this off-season after the Vikings released the star back.

Cook has been recovering from a shoulder injury this off-season, but head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team Cook will play in the team's season opener vs. the Buffalo Bills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

What happened to Dalvin Cook's shoulder?

Dalvin Cook during Carolina Panthers v Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook has been having shoulder issues since 2019. He had surgery this off-season to repair a torn labrum which should make his shoulder more stable. Cook was still able to play through the injury the last four seasons but has had nagging pain.

Expand Tweet

Will Breece Hall play in Week 1 on Dalvin Cook's Jets debut?

Breece Hall during New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

Not only will Dalvin Cook play in Week 1, but so will second-year running back Breece Hall.

Robert Saleh announced today that Hall will also be active for Week 1.

Expand Tweet

The Jets will host the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET in what is expected to be a blockbuster showdown.

Numerous questions have been raised on the Bills' Super Bowl credentials for the 2023 season after some off-season noise surrounding Stefon Diggs. While the star wide receiver has since dispelled reports of acrimony in the locker room, all eyes will be on the Bills vs Jets in Week 1 as two superstar quarterbacks face each other.