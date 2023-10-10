Is Daniel Carlson related to Anders Carlson? A look into Raiders PK's family

Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson and his Las Vegas Raiders counterpart Daniel Carlson opened Monday Night Football's proceedings.

Anders Carlson is a rookie who was selected by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Meanwhile, Daniel Carlson plays for the Raiders and is widely regarded as one of the league's top kickers.

NFL fans may question whether the two kickers are related or whether their name and position are mere coincidences. Well, Hans and Jodie Carlson are the parents of Daniel and Anders, which means the two are brothers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In the aforementioned game at the Allegiant Stadium, Daniel and Anders Carlson became the first pair of brother kickers to play against each other in an NFL game in more than three decades. The entire Carlson family, including their elder brother Nils, who traveled from Sweden, attended the game on Monday night.

According to CBS, Chris Bahr of the Raiders and Matt Bahr of the Cleveland Browns kicked against each other in 1987 in a game the Cleveland Browns went on to win 24-17. They were the last brothers to kick against each other in the same game before the Carlsons did on Monday. According to reports, Daniel and Anders are just the sixth set of brothers to kick simultaneously in the NFL.

Both Daniel and Anders Carlson attended Auburn and are now playing in the NFL for different organizations. It's interesting to note that the brothers have gained a lot of their kicking understanding from the same trainer, Rich Bisaccia, who's now Green Bay's special teams coordinator.

Expand Tweet

When Bisaccia was the special teams coach for Las Vegas, Daniel Carlson worked with him for four seasons.

Before the game, Bisaccia remarked:

"It should be helpful for their family because they're both pretty talented kickers, and they're both playing well right now. I'm hoping it's better for us."

Well, it wasn't, though, as the Raiders ran out as winners in that MNF showdown, beating the Packers 17-13.

Anders Carlson has a role model in his brother, Daniel Carlson

Anders Carlson, who was one of Auburn's most productive kickers in college, has had a fabulous start to his NFL career. Ahead of Week 5, he had made a flawless 5-of-5 field goals and 9-of-9 extra points.

Expand Tweet

One of the top kickers in the NFL in recent years has been Anders' brother, Daniel Carlson, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 draft.

Daniel was selected to the All-Pro second team two seasons ago before being selected to the first team last season. Since the start of the 2020 season, he has made nearly 93 percent of his field-goal tries, ranking him among the league's most reliable kickers over the last four seasons.

As a result, the younger Carlson is delighted with the opportunity to learn from his older brother.