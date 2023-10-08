Is Davante Adams playing in Week 5? Raiders WR's availability status explored

Las Vegas Raiders WR1 Davante Adams is one of the premier wideouts in the NFL. The former Green Bay Packer is a three-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler. Adams' availability is vital to the Las Vegas Raiders having a winning record in 2023.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, Adams is listed as questionable for Monday's meeting against his former franchise, the Green Bay Packers. That puts a spanner in Josh McDaniel's plans, as Adams is arguably the most important player in the Raiders' roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

What happened to Davante Adams?

Davante Adams seemingly tweaked his shoulder during his team's Week 4 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. There, Adams hauled in eight catches for 75 receiving yards in what was his worst showing since Week 1.

After the game, Adams missed team practice on Thursday and Friday. However, he got in a limited session on Saturday, easing some concerns about his Week 5 status despite his "questionable" tag.

Adams is known for his durability on the gridiron, as the perennial Pro Bowler hasn't missed a regular season game since 2021. However, his limited status in training this week has raised some eyebrows.

Aside from the apparent worry in the Raiders' camp, Davante Adams' availability or otherwise is being closely monitored by fantasy football players. The reason is that Adams is one of the most reliable fantasy wide receivers, thanks to his consistency and durability on the gridiron.

When will Davante Adams return from injury?

Heading into the Raiders MNF game against the Packers, Adams is listed as questionable. That means the Raiders could have Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams suit up in the crunch-time matchup.

The Raiders will need all the help that they can get as they aim to snap a three-game losing streak. Josh McDaniels' side has yet to win since their Week 1 win over Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. Since then, they've taken Ls to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers.

To exacerbate matters, the Raiders didn't look like they were going to get results in any of those games. Hence, the team would need to step up if they plan on making the postseason in 2023.

Moreover, there's no Derek Carr to scapegoat, as was the case in 2022. It all starts with their home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.