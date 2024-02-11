Is Deebo Samuel playing in the Super Bowl? Latest on 49ers WR's shoulder injury for big showdown vs Chiefs 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Samuel was questionable to play in the NFC Championship Game after he suffered a shoulder injury during the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers.

The injury during the divisional round was scary, but Samuel avoided a fracture, which was good news for head coach Kyle Shanahan:

"It wasn't broken, so that was a really good sign," Shanahan said, via CBS Sports. "It's still hurting too much for us to have any idea on how it's going to heal up this week. We have to be patient, see how he feels on Wednesday and based on his improvement it will give us a better idea whether he has a chance for the game or not."

After playing in the NFC Championship Game, Samuel will remain in the lineup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Having Samuel be able to play in the Super Bowl is massive for the San Francisco 49ers as offensive tackle Trent Williams says the wide receiver is a key focal point of the offense.

“He’s lightning in a bottle,” Williams said, via The Athletic. “Any time he touches the ball, he can go to the crib. Don’t matter if it’s preseason or Super Bowl. Any game. In any game, you’ve got 19 and you can get him the ball, most likely he’s gon’ make something happen.”

Samuel recorded 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 225 yards and five touchdowns. In the NFC Championship Game, Samuel had 89 receiving yards and seven rushing yards.

49ers Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during the divisional round, but the star wide receiver was able to play in the NFC Championship game and will play in the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers injury report ahead of the Super Bowl is as follows.

49ers injury report:

Kaila Davis, DT, ankle (questionable)

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City is set to be the underdog for the third straight game. After the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City went on the road to play the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens and won both as underdogs to advance to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco, meanwhile, beat the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs to advance to the Super Bowl.