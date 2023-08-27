Is Derek Carr playing tonight? Update on QB ahead of Saints vs. Texans

No. Derek Carr is not playing tonight against the Houston Texans. According to reports, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen has said Carr will not play against the Texans on Sunday night.

Instead, Jameis Winston will start against Houston. Fourth-round pick Jake Haener will also see playing time to wrap up his first NFL preseason. Rather than risk Carr in a low-stakes preseason game, the Saints will rest their franchise QB ahead of their 2023 season opener.

How did Derek Carr perform in 2022?

Derek Carr had arguably the worst season of his professional career in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carr was part of a Raiders team that became the first in league history to lose five games where they had double-digit second-half leads. He performed below preseason expectations, as the Raiders' faithful expected him to take advantage of the arrival of his college teammate and close friend Davante Adams.

Carr ended 2022 with 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 regular-season games. The team dropped him with two games left in the regular season as the Raiders clarified their intentions to move on.

He was released on Feb. 14, 2023, following his decision to decline to waive a no-trade clause in his contract. He signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints on Mar. 6, 2023.

What to expect from Derek Carr in 2023?

We can expect an improved performance from Carr in the 2023 season. Carr is leaving a questionable team culture in Las Vegas to join one of the better upcoming teams in the NFL in New Orleans.

For quite a while, the Saints have been seen as a team lacking an elite QB to move on to the next level. Apart from his apparent gifts on the gridiron, Derek Carr is regarded as one of the finest leaders in the NFL and a well-respected figure among elite quarterbacks in the league.

Carr has not been involved in any notable controversy in his decade in the NFL, and that would be a breath of fresh air for the New Orleans faithful. In Carr, they're adding a perennial Pro Bowler and a skilled deep passing QB to their stable.

Carr has numerous 4,000-plus passing seasons and is known to triumph despite adversity. He should relish a change of scenery and the chance to prove that the Raiders were wrong in letting him go. He should see a bounce-back year in 2023, as he's expected to thrive in New Orleans.

