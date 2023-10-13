Is Deshaun Watson playing in Week 6? NFL insider drops major update on Browns QB

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Deshaun Watson is not going to play in Week 6. The Cleveland Browns franchise QB has been battling with a shoulder injury all week and, unfortunately, hasn't been able to shake it off.

That means Watson will be missing his second straight game, as he was also ruled out of Week 5 with the same injury. Browns backup QB P.J. Walker will start in his place, making his first regular-season appearance of the season.

Walker would be starting rather than rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson struggled significantly in his first career start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Hence, it looks like the Browns are ready to flip the switch ahead of Week 6.

Cleveland Browns injury report Week 6: Deshaun Watson is not the only concern

Franchise QB Deshaun Watson is not the player ruled out of action for the Browns heading into Week 6. The Browns are also missing some key starters.

Wide receiver Cedric Tilman missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, making him questionable for Week 6. Furthermore, David Njoku is recovering from an incident that affected his hand and face and is unlikely to feature against the 49ers on Sunday.

Other questionable players for the 49ers game are guard Joel Bitonio, center Ethan Pocic, and star defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns also have a couple of players on the injured reserve, like Nick Chubb, Michael Woods II and David Forbes.

How to watch 49ers vs Browns: TV channel, live stream details and more

The San Francisco 49ers will take their unbeaten record on the road to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The 49ers are fresh off a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys, where George Kittle and Co. ran riot against America's team. They now visit a 2-2 Cleveland Browns team without franchise QB Deshaun Watson.

Meanwhile, the Browns will be facing arguably their biggest challenge of the season. The Browns have been decent this season but will likely need more to leave Week 6 with a W.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV

Time: 10 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium