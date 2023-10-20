Is Deshaun Watson playing this week? Update on Browns QB for Week 7 vs. Colts

Will Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson play in Week 7 vs. the Indianapolis Colts? After missing the last couple of games, Watson is officially questionable for Sunday's game as he was listed as questionable on Friday.

Watson suffered a shoulder injury that's kept him sidelined since Week 4.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski's comments in his press conference after practice on Friday, Watson looks good but isn't confirmed to feature in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I want to see how he responds the next 48 hours, based on that full workload that he just got. But he looked good today.”

Expand Tweet

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson sidelined during San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson bruised his rotator cuff vs. the Tennessee Titans and has missed the team's last two games vs. the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter described the injury as a contusion that makes it difficult for Watson to throw.

Schefter tweeted:

"Deshaun Watson is dealing with a deep rotator cuff contusion that has made it difficult for him to drive the football when he throws, but there is a belief that the Browns’ QB could be ready to play as soon as next Sunday against the Colts, per sources."

Expand Tweet

Schefter then tweeted that the part of the shoulder that is bothering Watson is the subscapularis muscle. As long as it's affected, it hinders his throwing motions.

Watson gave an update on Wednesday when asked if he'll suit up. While he said he thinks he will suit up, he knows his status comes down to if the medical staff deems him healthy enough to play.

"I think so. It just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and the rehab that we're doing day to day. It's up in the air for sure."

In three games played in the 2023 season, Watson has a 2-1 record and has thrown for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Browns are 3-2 and are tied for second place in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens at 4-2 are in first place and the Cincinnati Bengals at 3-3 are currently at the bottom in last place.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski, Adam Schefter, and H/T sportskeeda