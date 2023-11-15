Is Deshaun Watson’s $230,000,000 contract still guaranteed after season-ending injury? Cleveland GM clarifies stance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now out for the season after suffering a displaced fracture of his right glenoid in his shoulder per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson will now be headed to injured reserve and is ruled out for the season. He will also have surgery to fix the issue, and when this news came to light, many wondered what that meant for the five-year, $230,000,000 guaranteed contract he signed with the Browns.

Some are already calling it the worst trade in NFL history as Watson simply can't stay on the field. But what happens to his contract now that his season is over? Does anything change?

Browns GM offers Deshaun Watson contract clarification

With Watson's fully guaranteed contract making serious waves at the time, many fans have wondered if he is still entitled to all of his money.

Well, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated, per Jori Epstein from Yahoo Sports, that Deshaun Watson's contract is guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap.

What that means is that regardless of what happens with Watson, he still gets all of his money. This is the exact situation why players want guaranteed contracts so they are covered if things go south.

What's next for the Browns after Deshaun Watson's injury?

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

With Cleveland still very much in the playoff hunt at 6-3, it will now be up to PJ Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson to lead this team for the rest of the season.

Armed with one of the best defenses in football, led by Myles Garrett, the Browns' defense gives up, on average, just 18.9 points per game (ranks 6th), so whether it be Walker or Thompson-Robinson, neither will be required to score 30 points each week.

The remaining schedule for the Browns isn't a gauntlet, as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, LA Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and finish with the Cincinnati Bengals. One would imagine that they could win a handful of those and qualify for the playoffs

Of course, it would have been easier with Deshaun Watson under center, but the Browns defense will now have to carry this team to the postseason.