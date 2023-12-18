Is Drew Lock playing tonight? Seahawks QB’s status explored for Week 15 MNF game vs Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles battle on Monday Night Football, and one of the burning questions is: Will Drew Lock continue to deputize for the injured Geno Smith?

Lock stepped in for Smith last week against the San Francisco 49ers and kept things close until the fourth quarter (49ers led 21-16), but two costly interceptions swung the momentum San Francisco's way.

With Smith dealing with a groin injury, his status for the game at Lumen Field is still a big question mark.

So, will Smith be suiting up against Philadelphia?

Will Drew Lock be starting in place of Geno Smith?

With Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith still dealing with the groin injury that kept him out of last week's game against San Francisco, there is a real possibility that Lock will be the starter for Seattle again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is of a similar line of thought and was on the "Pat McAfee Show" and said that Lock starting feels like what will happen.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Drew Lock out there, it's been trending that way all week long that we get Drew Lock for another game," Schefter said. "When Geno Smith suffered that injury initially in practice, it was considered to be a two-week injury."

So, while nothing is definitive right now, all signs point to Lock being the Seahawks starter against the Eagles.

Seahawks in a good spot with Drew Lock vs. Eagles

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

While not many gave the Seahawks a chance against the 49ers last week with Lock under center, he more than held his own against Steve Wilks' defense.

The game was tight right up until the start of the fourth quarter when Lock was intercepted, so the thought is that if the signal-caller can hang with the 49ers in their own building, in the cozy confines of Lumen Field, he might just be a bit better.

The Eagles have their own issues as Jalen Hurts is dealing with an illness, and the defensive changes that have happened midweek, along with several injuries, mean this game that initially looked like an Eagles win is anything but a formality.

The Seahawks are on a four-game losing streak and facing a wounded and sick Eagles team at home. If there ever was a time to take on the current NFC champs, it's now for Drew Lock.