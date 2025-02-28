“Is he drunk?” - NFL fans troll Jaxson Dart after Ole Miss QB praises Cleveland Browns

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart praised the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, and fans quickly reacted to it. Dart is one of the many players taking part in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

In a draft class filled with potential QBs of the future, Dart is a likely day two selection who could eventually find himself in a starting role. Speaking to the media at the combine festivities, Dart had some high praise for the Browns.

"#OleMiss QB Jaxson Dart says the #Browns are built to win now," Dart said on Friday, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Cleveland is widely considered to be an organization that is struggling compared to their counterparts around the league. Fans shared their reactions to Dart's comments.

"lol is he drunk?" a fan tweeted.

"This is proof he isn't smart enough to play in the NFL," one fan wrote.

"They already had many gaping holes on the roster BEFORE Myles gave up on the team. So now its DE, OL (left tackle), RB, WR (After Jeudy, not much to rely on), LB (JOK status uncertain), Safety. Berry would have to have a near perfect draft to fill those holes," another fan wrote.

"Can't wait until he takes the Wonderlic test...," a fan commented.

"LOL, he just wants to get drafted as highly as possible. Same with Sanders. They both know much better lol," one fan said.

"His agent told him to say that," another fan said.

Jaxson Dart hopes to boost draft stock in Indianapollis this weekend

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart will take part in on-field drills on Saturday alongside the running backs and receivers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. It would allow Dart to showcase his physical skills and potentially boost his draft stock. On-field drills will also take place, giving Dart the chance to show off his arm talent and touch.

If he's able to put on a show, Dart could become a first round selection alongside the likes of the Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. Dart has a chance to be Ole Miss' first QB to be selected in the first round since Eli Manning in 2004.

