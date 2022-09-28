Is Eric Decker still playing football? 

During his time in the NFL, Eric Decker was usually a top pick among receivers. As we head into Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season, fantasy football managers are eyeing the best wide receivers in the league.

The question, though, is, is Decker still playing football in 2022?

Unfortunately, having Decker on your fantasy team is not possible this season because he is retired.

Where is Eric Decker playing football?

Former Titans WR Eric Decker

Decker is not playing football as of 2022. Decker last played in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans back in January 2017. His final game in the league was a 35-14 AFC Divisional playoff defeat against the New England Patriots. Decker capped his last NFL game with six receptions for 85 yards.

When did Eric Decker retire?

Washington Redskins v New England Patriots

Decker announced his retirement from the NFL in August 2018. During his eight years in the NFL, Decker was associated with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Decker spent his initial four years in the NFL with the Broncos and helped them reach the Super Bowl in 2013. However, they lost to the Seattle Seahawks at the final hurdle. Decker then had a three-year stint with the New York Jets before signing a one-year deal with the Titans.

On August 2, 2018, Decker signed a one-year deal with the Patriots. However, he announced his retirement from football less than three weeks after signing for Bill Belichick's team.

Over the course of his career, Decker racked up 5,816 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns.

Where is Eric Decker now?

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

Decker seems to be enjoying life following his NFL career. He is married to American country singer Jesse James. The couple have three children together.

Decker keeps himself busy with his family. He also runs a clothing line and boutique with his wife as his business partner.

Eric Decker's fantasy football performance

Decker was a regular pick for fantasy football when he played in the NFL. He was able to get a good haul of fantasy points in almost every season when he was available. In his rookie season, Decker averaged a mere 2.6 fantasy points per game (FFPG). However, those stats only improved over time.

Decker's best season came in the 2012-13 season, when he propelled the Broncos to the Super Bowl. He averaged 17.5 FFPG. In his final season, Decker put up 7.3 FPPG.

Although the receiver isn't playing in the NFL, here are some Decker-inspired fantasy football team names you can use:

Deck the halls

Shuffle the deck

Deck and you miss it

Eric and the gang

Rated R for Eric

Upper decker

Every kiss you deck

It's me Eric

