"Is he ever gonna win another Super Bowl?": NFL fans react as John Harbaugh signs 3-year extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens plan on keeping coach John Harbaugh around for a long time. It was announced that the Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension with the club.

Ad

ESPN's Adam Schefter took to his official X account to report the extension.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted on X to the news that Harbaugh would be remaining with the Ravens for three more years. Check out what they had to say below.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Is he ever gonna win another Super Bowl?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I guess the Ravens are content with being bounced by KC and Buffalo for the foreseeable future. Unserious franchise," another fan said.

"Makes sense. There’s no reason to let him go walk," a fan wrote.

"Great coach. Smart move by Baltimore," another fan wrote.

John Harbaugh was appointed as the third head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. The team initially wanted to sign Jason Garrett to be their head coach, however, he decided to remain with the Dallas Cowboys after he received a raise and a promotion to assistant head coach. Harbaugh has led Baltimore to 12 playoff appearances throughout his 17 seasons with the Ravens.

Ad

In the 2012 season, Harbaugh helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh actually coached opposite his brother, Jim Harbaugh, who was the head coach of the 49ers at the time.

Now, the 62-year-old will remain with Baltimore for the foreseeable future, in an attempt to bring the city another Lombardi Trophy.

Can John Harbaugh lead the Baltimore Ravens to another Super Bowl?

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens have remained one of the top contenders in the AFC throughout Harbaugh's tenure with the Ravens for the past several years. For the past two seasons, the Ravens have finished first in the AFC North behind Harbaugh's leadership, alongside franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has been left to contend with fellow conference juggernauts, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Ad

Baltimore hasn't been able to get past the AFC Championship game in the past several years, being thwarted by the likes of Josh Allen and the Bills, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens can make any more offseason moves aside from extending Harbaugh to get the Ravens past their playoff hump and back to their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.