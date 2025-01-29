"IS HE READY??": NFL fans react as Rashee Rice teases No. 4 jersey ahead of Chiefs' Super Bowl clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl victory but have been without their full team. Wide receiver Rashee Rice has been out since Week 4 where he suffered a torn PLC in his right knee.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice posted a picture of his No. 4 jersey with the Super Bowl LIX patch on his Instagram story on Tuesday. Fans began to question if Rice was insinuating that he would be available to play in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fans took to X to express their excitement about the possibility of adding Rashee Rice to this Super Bowl squad.

"He WILL be suiting up," another fan said.

Other people are speculating that he is not playing and this is just Rashee Rice showing off the jersey while confirming that Kansas City is wearing their white jerseys for the Super Bowl.

"lol that's a pic literally shared by the team. They're in white," one fan said.

"It's white. They announced it," another fan said.

Before suffering the injury, Rashee Rice recorded 24 receptions on 29 targets for 288 yards (12.0 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

What are the jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and we officially got the announcements for what color jerseys the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be wearing. As you can notice from Rashee Rice's Instagram story, the Chiefs are going to be wearing their white jerseys as the "road" team for this game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are designated as the "home" team and they have chosen to wear their green jerseys for this game.

Some interesting stats on the jersey choices: teams wearing white jerseys in the Super Bowl have a 16-4 record over the past 20 Super Bowls. As for the Eagles, they are 0-3 when wearing green in the Super Bowl games throughout franchise history (the Eagles were forced to wear green for Super Bowl LII as the Patriots had the first choice for jerseys).

