Is Isiah Pacheco playing in the Super Bowl? Latest on Chiefs RB for Big Game vs 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Pacheco has been dealing with a toe and ankle injury, which has kept him on the injury report.

The running back did not practice on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and Friday. Yet, all signs point to Pacheco playing on Sunday in Super Bowl 58.

"Definitely feeling good," Pacheco said, via Yahoo. "Not really worried about how many reps I get, just focused on the team and our goals."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pacheco could play through in the AFC championship game with the same injuries.

Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Isiah Pacheco doesn't have an injury designation heading into Super Bowl 58, but he does have issues related to his ankle and toe.

Pacheco was dealing with a toe/ankle injury he sustained during the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. Despite not practicing, Pacheco suited up against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs do have some key injuries heading into Super Bowl 58.

Chiefs injury report:

Joe Thuney, G, Pectoral (OUT)

Charles Omenihu, DE, Knee (OUT)

Skyy Moore, WR, Knee (Questionable)

Jerick McKinnon, RB, groin (Questionable)

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, quad (questionable)

Isiah Pacheco a key player for the Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco is the Kansas City Chiefs starting running back and has been a focal point of their offense this season.

"Isiah is a dog, man," Chiefs guard Trey Smith said, via Yahoo!. "He brings that juice, energy and passion every single day. Talk about a guy who just loves the game of football. When you have a guy like that, it's a spark to the offense. It's a spark to the team.

"It's like, all right, I might be feeling a little tired, but look at this guy. He's going nuts on the sideline in the huddle. It goes a long way."

This season, Pacheco rushed for 935 yards and seven touchdowns in just 14 games. In the AFC championship game, Pacheco rushed for 68 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. He rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the divisional round against the Bills.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 58?

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

The Big Game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.