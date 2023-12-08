Is Jabrill Peppers related to Julius Peppers? Patriots DB’s family explored

NFL fans may be curious regarding the relationship between former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers and safety Jabrill Peppers of the New England Patriots.

It's not unusual for NFL players to be related, but that isn't the case for Julius and Jabrill. The two have no known family or blood ties with each other. Their profession and last name are the only things the two have in common.

Ivory Bryant and Terry Peppers welcomed Jabrill Peppers into the world in East Orange, New Jersey. When the 28-year-old safety was just seven, his father, Terry, was taken away. Terry was charged with racketeering and taken into custody after being recognized as a part of the Bloods street crew. In 2014, he was released from prison.

Before attending Paramus Catholic, Jabrill played football for Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey. In high school, he was a defensive back who helped his team win state titles in 2010 and 2011.

Peppers continued his football career at Michigan University. In 2015, he won the Thompson-Randle Freshman of the Year award and was named a Freshman All-American. He was selected an All-American, defensive player, return specialist, and linebacker of the year in 2016.

Peppers was a Heisman Trophy nominee in 2016, thanks to his consistently excellent performances at Michigan, receiving the fifth most votes for the prize.

Following the 2016 collegiate football season, Peppers declared that he would give up his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility to join the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jabrill Peppers' NFL timeline

Jabrill Peppers was chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the 25th overall choice in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was just a member of the Browns for two seasons before being traded in a deal that saw wide receiver Odell Beckham depart from the New York Giants.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Peppers inked a one-year deal with the New England Patriots following three seasons marred by injuries while playing with the Giants. In 17 games with the Pats, he made five starts, totaling 60 tackles and one fumble recovery.

After the 2022 season, Peppers signed a two-year contract extension with the Pats and also switched from wearing a No. 3 to a No. 5 jersey.