Is Jack Coan headed to the NFL? XFL QB gets invite from Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, Geno Smith’s Seahawks

Jack Coan has been playing for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL after failing to make the roster for the 2022 NFL season. It appears he will be receiving another opportunity to make it to the NFL during the 2023 offseason.

After a solid year with the Brahmas, at least two teams have invited Coan to attend their mini-camp this year.

The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks have each extended an invitation to Jack Coan to participate in their programs. While neither team is in need of a starting quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers and Geno Smith are locked in, the former NFL prospect could likely compete for a potential backup role.

Coan entered his name into the 2022 NFL Draft class after a standout career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was projected to be a late-round speculative pick as a developmental quarterback, but ended up going undrafted.

He was later signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Coan received playing time with the Colts during the preseason, completing 10 of his 19 passes and recording a touchdown. While this stat line is relatively solid for a project quarterback, the Colts decided to release him prior to Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

After failing to survive the final roster cuts, Jack Coan decided to join the San Antonio Brahmas during their inaugural XFL season. His mediocre season saw him complete 62 percent of his passes for 1,471 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite the uninspiring effort in the XFL, the Seahawks and Jets still believe he deserves another look as a potential NFL quarterback prospect. They are likely judging his potential on the basis of his stellar college football career as opposed to his professional struggles.

Jack Coan's college football career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

While Jack Coan began his college football career with the Wisconsin Badgers, his best season came in his final one with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He set new career highs during the 2021 NCAA football season, with 3,571 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. He also added another two rushing touchdowns.

Coan led the team to an impressive 11-2 record, while ranking inside the top 20 in the entire country with 35.2 points per game. His strong season resulted in a trip to the Fiesta Bowl, where he was defeated by the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

