Is Jahmyr Gibbs playing tonight? Lions RB’s status explored for NFC championship game vs 49ers

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has come onto the scene in his first year and has established a big role in the offense.

As a rookie sharing the backfield with veteran David Montgomery, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 52 receptions for 316 yards and a touchdown.

He's carried on his productivity in the playoffs as he rushed for a touchdown in the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Rams and last week in the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gibbs also had four catches and at least 40 yards in both games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Jahmy Gibbs play against the 49ers?

As the Lions prepare to take on the host San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the NFC championship game, Jahmyr Gibbs will be active and will play as he did not appear on the injury report.

Expand Tweet

Jared Goff during San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

Jahmy Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. after the AFC championship game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers are big home favorites as they are -7.5 against the spread. The oddsbooks expect this game to be a shootout, as the over is set at 51.5.

Both the Lions and 49ers were tested in the playoffs. The Lions muscled out a 24-23 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round at home. Last week, they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23.

The 49ers entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They enjoyed a first-round bye. Last week, they hosted the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and earned a 24-21 victory.

Sunday's game between the Lions and the 49ers will determine who will go to the Super Bowl.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions win or will Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to the franchise's eighth Super Bowl appearance?