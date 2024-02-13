Is Jason Kelce a free agent? Everything we know about Eagles star's future for 2024 NFL season

Jason Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with the the Philadelphia Eagles as one of the best centers in the entire league. He has been particularly dominant in recent years, being selected as a first-team All-Pro in six of the past seven seasons. He has also gone to the Pro Bowl seven times and hekped the Eagles win a Super Bowl ring.

After spending 13 years in Philadelphia, Jason Kelce is currently scheduled to become a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL offseason. His contract with the Eagles has already expired.

When the Eagles were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Playoffs this year, Kelce reportedly told his teammates in the locker room that he will be retiring during the offseason, according to Adam Schefter. He has never officially announced it publicly, but Schefter's sources claim that will come at somepoint in the offseason.

Jason Kelce has somewhat refuted the report, claiming he hasn't yet made up his mind about what he wants to do for next season. He was caught on camera signing autographs at the Pro Bowl this year when he told a fan that he will "try not to" retire this year.

Kelce has spent his entire career in Philadelphia. The team captain is a primary reason why they have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The free agency period begins on March 13th and both parties will have to reach a decision by then - if they should extend, if he wants to retire, or if he wants to continue playing elsewhere.

List of Eagles free agents for 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles will have plenty of decisions to make about their roster for the 2024 NFL season. They have a long list of players scheduled to hit free agency this year unless they receive new contracts before then.

Here are all of them:

Jason Kelce D'Andre Swift Fletcher Cox Brandon Graham Marcus Mariota Zach Cunningham Shaq Leonard Boston Scott Rashaad Penny Albert Okwuegbunam Iosua Opeta Justn Evans Olamide Zaccheus Nicholas Morrow Braden Mann Jack Driscoll Quez Watkins Shaun Bradley Jack Stoll