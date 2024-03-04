Is Jason Kelce retiring? Eagles fans in full-blown panic mode over franchise icon's tweet

Jason Kelce is rumored to be retiring soon. In fact, reports following his last game of the playoffs said that he had told players and coaches that he was going to call it a career. Later, the center said that he hadn't yet come to a decision.

However, many believe that he's going to hang up his cleats after all. One tweet that was shared by Kelce not too long ago has convinced them of this fact.

Kelce solemnly tweeted:

"No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon."

Kelce, one of the best centers in NFL history, is 36. His contract also expired. If there's a time to cleanly retire, it's now. With the announcement of a press conference, which is usually reserved for massive news, there's a chance that he could announce his retirement.

Is Jason Kelce retiring?

That's the idea Philadelphia Eagles fans have come to grips with. Their franchise icon might be calling it a career, but they're not sure how to feel about that.

No one truly knows, but most fans believe this is it for the longtime center and potential Hall of Famer. Kelce has a wife and three kids he can go spend time with once he's done, regardless of whether that time is now.

Jason Kelce might be retiring

Reports surfaced right after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Jason Kelce would be retiring. Most athletes prefer to say it themselves, but the reports get out.

That's what happened with Tom Brady. Reporters said that he was retiring, and he did. Then he decided that he wanted to go out on his own terms and came back for one more year. He called it with a video of his own before any reporter could say as much.

It's unclear if Kelce feels the same way. If he's retiring, it's possible that he said to his teammates and coaches that he was after the game. When reports surfaced and took his announcement from him, he backtracked to do it on his own terms.

This is all speculative, but what seems likely is that today will mark the day he confirms the end of his legendary career.