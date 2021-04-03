NFL: Is Jeff Bezos buying the Los Angeles Chargers? Family dispute could lead to sale of the team

The Los Angeles Chargers have been owned by the Spanos family since 1984. Dea Spanos-Berberian, Dean Spanos, and two other siblings all own 15% of the Chargers franchise. The other 36% of the Chargers franchise is in a family trust.

On Thursday, Dea Spanos-Berberian filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to force a sale of the Chargers. Berberian filed the petition because the Los Angeles Chargers are drowning in debt. Dea doesn't see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Spanos family and can't see them paying off the debts.

According to Dea Spanos-Berberian, the Chargers are sitting with roughly $353 million in debt and expenses that need to be paid. This isn't even accounting for the more than $22 million that they committed to give to charities. When looking at the numbers, the Chargers are roughly close to $400 million in debt.

Once Dean Spanos and the other two owners got wind of Dea Spanos-Berberian filing the petition they made this statement about her plan, "misguided personal agenda." Dean Spanos also mentioned that he and the other owners were planning a way to buy out her stake in the team if she no longer wanted it.

The family dispute between the Spanos could play right into Jeff Bezos' plan to buy an NFL franchise. If the petition goes through then the Spanos will be forced to sell the team and there isn't a better candidate financially than Jeff Bezos. It'll be interesting how this all plays out, but don't be surprised if Jeff Bezos is the new owner of the Los Angeles Chargers in the near future.

Jeff Bezos is currently the CEO of Amazon and the owner of the Washington Post. He has a net worth that is more than $180 billion and can easily purchase the Los Angeles Chargers. Bezos has went public about his interest in owning an NFL franchise in the near future.

The opportunity could come sooner than he thought. There has been rumors that Jeff Bezos is interested in buying the Washington Football Team. Now with recent news surrounding the Chargers, Bezos name is linked to another team that he could buy.

With the Chargers being located in Los Angeles, Bezos will most likely jump on the deal if it becomes available. To say that Bezos is interested in buying an NFL franchise is an understatement. He's sitting back and waiting for the right opportunity to develop and the Chargers could be that opportunity for him.

Who is to say that the Chargers even become available? As of right now, a petition to force the sale of the team has been filed, but Dean Spanos is not going to give up that easily. There's a family dispute that's developing in Los Angeles that could potentially lead to Jeff Bezos purchasing the Los Angeles Chargers.