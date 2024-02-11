Is Jerick McKinnon playing in the Super Bowl? Latest on Chiefs RB for 49ers showdown

Jerick McKinnon has been an important piece in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense for his three seasons with the team. He profiles as an elite receiving specialist out of the backfield and often serves as a reliable third-down back in passing situations.

In 12 games this season, he has totaled 25 receptions and five touchdowns, despite his limited playing time.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, McKinnon has been out with an injury for nearly two months, including missing all three of their playoff games so far this year. That streak could potentially end as they prepare for Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The running back was recently activated off of the injured reserve list for the first time since Week 12, but remains questionable for the big game.

It has been reported that Jerick McKinnon will be a game-time decision for the Super Bowl, likely depending upon how his groin injury responds during their pregame routines.

He could potentially add another weapon for Patrick Mahomes as he seeks his third ring in just six years, but his official status is expected to be announced closer to kickoff.

Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to Jerick McKinnon?

The last time that Jerick McKinnon was able to suit up for a game was all the way back on December 17th, against the New England Patriots. He suffered a groin injury during the game and was later placed on the injured reserve list.

This can sometimes end a player's season completely, but the Kansas City Chiefs held out hope that if they were to make a deep run into the NFL playoffs, he could potentially make a comeback.

Despite being without McKinnon, an important piece of their offensive scheme, the Chiefs were able to make the deep postseason run that they were hoping for.

They have made it all the way to the Super Bowl again, and just as they had hoped for, McKinnon has a chance to make his return against the San Francisco 49ers. He had surgery on his core muscle on January 2nd but is reportedly nearing a full recovery.

If he is able to play in the big game, McKinnon would likely resume his role as a receiving specialst and third-down back.

Isiah Pacheco is expected to continue serving as their workhorse running back, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire would likely see a diminished role if McKinnon returns.

He has been activated off of the injured reserve list, but the Chiefs have officially listed him as questionable on their injury report.