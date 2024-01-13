Is Joe Flacco playing today? Latest on Browns QB's calf injury with $250,000 on the line vs Texans

Joe Flacco's injury status was not quite a talking point heading into the NFL Wild Card weekend. He did, however, turn up on the Cleveland Browns' injury report for the AFC Wild Card showdown against the Houston Texans.

In any case, Flacco's injury is not a concern for Saturday. He is expected to suit up and lead the Browns as they kick off Wild Card weekend at the Cleveland Browns stadium at 4:30 PM ET.

While Flacco's in the clear, the Browns do have some injury issues to worry about.

Cornerback Mike Ford is listed as questionable with a calf issue while Denzel Ward is also a concern with shoulder and knee injuries. Amari Cooper was dealing with an injury as well. He currently has no designation on the Browns' injury report and is expected to get the green light against the Texans.

Joe Flacco's contract in the spotlight

Flacco is in line for a tidy bonus if the Browns get the W against DeMeco Ryans' resurgent Texans.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Flacco's contract has a stipulation that will pay out a $250,000 bonus with a wild-card win.

Here's the full breakdown of Flacco's Browns deal:

$75,000 per win in the remaining regular season games

$250,000 for a playoff win in the Wildcard round

$500,000 for a playoff win in the Divisional round

$1,000,000 for a playoff win in the AFC Championship game

$2,000,000 for a Super Bowl win

If the Browns go all the way and lift the Lombardi Trophy, Flacco stands to clear north of $4 million.

What channel is the Browns game on today?

Unlike the Dolphins-Chiefs game that will stream exclusively on Peacock, fans can catch the Browns game on NBC as well. If you have a Peacock subscription, you can stream the game there. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT).

Peacock is currently offering a 50% discount owing to Wild Card Weekend, so if you aren't a subscriber, be sure to check that out. The 50% discount comes up to $30 a year for the subscription.

Interestingly, New York Congressman Pat Ryan raised the issue of the Chiefs game streaming exclusively on Peacock. He wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, stating:

"How much more profit do Roger Goodell and NBC need to make at the expense of hardworking Americans before they are satisfied?”

Per multiple reports, NBC paid $110 million last year for rights to the Wild Card game on Peacock. The deal, however, is only for a year.