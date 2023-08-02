Is Jonathan Taylor injured? NFL fans speculate Colts RB’s status amid contract battle with franchise

Jonathan Taylor's situation is still on a weird path, with the running back turning public his desire to be traded to another team after the Indianapolis Colts made it clear he's not part of their long-term plans.

A twist in the negotiations happened during the weekend, with news breaking that the Colts were thinking about placing him on the NFI list due to a back injury suffered while working on his own, meaning they would be able to withhold his 2023 salary and, if he doesn't recover, they would be able to 'void' the season and make him stay for another year.

The running back promptly denied the rumors on Twitter, stating that there was no back pain, he never complained about it, and even told reporters to 'get better sources'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But fans don't need much of an argument to create theories on Twitter. A recent video of the running back during camp has been published on Twitter by reporter Anthony Calhoun, and fans are wondering whether the back injury is real just by the way he's walking:

Anthony Calhoun 📺 @ACwishtv



A fan yelled out from the stands “Don’t leave us JT”



We’re LIVE with the latest from camp at 5pm - 7pm on @WISH_TV #Colts Jonathan Taylor here at camp.A fan yelled out from the stands “Don’t leave us JT”We’re LIVE with the latest from camp at 5pm - 7pm on @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/8FjLar9mQi

HomeGating @HGating @ACwishtv @WISH_TV Am I seeing things or is he walking like his back really does hurt???

Jonathan Taylor's contract situation: What is happening between running back and Colts?

Taylor is fighting the same fight that Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard faced just two weeks ago, and his chances of winning are, to put it mildly, slim.

The current CBA runs until 2030, which means that, if you're a running back in the modern NFL, your contract situation is unlikely to improve until then, no matter how unfair the situation is from a personal point of view.

Deep down, he should play this year and hit the market - and if he plays very well, the Colts have the franchise tag option for 2024. When the tempers calm down, he will be on the field for the 2023 season. But whatever his performance is, a contract extension won't arrive.

Is it fair? No, but it's the market that dictates the rules.

Indianapolis doesn't really want to trade the player, because they know he's their offensive base for 2023. Remember, the team now has a rookie coach in Shane Steichen, and a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Having a quality player who gives you security with the ball in your hands is excellent, and that's what Taylor gives you.