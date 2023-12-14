Is Josh Jacobs playing tonight? Latest update on Raiders RB for TNF Week 15 vs Chargers

Josh Jacobs gave fantasy managers and Las Vegas Raiders fans a scare in Week 14 when he hobbled to the locker room due to a quad injury during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Given the short week, many assumed that the 25-year-old running back wouldn't be back in time to play. The Raiders have Jacobs listed as "questionable" for tonight's Thursday Night Football game but have left the door open for a stunning comeback.

Jacobs' quad issue prevented him from practicing this week, but he's expected to be a game-time decision.

From the team's point of view, it may not be entirely reasonable to push Josh Jacobs back too soon if he hasn't fully recovered.

It seems improbable that the Raiders, 5-8 on the season and not in the running for the playoffs, will bring back Jacobs so soon after he appeared uncomfortable going into the locker room four days ago.

The running back, who led the league in rushing the previous season, has seen a dip in performance this year. His 2023 stats has showed a sharp decline, as he went from 4.9 yards per rush last season to 3.5 yards this campaign. He, nevertheless, remains one of the key components of his team's offensive system.

Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah will share the responsibility in the backfield if the former Alabama running back is declared ineligible for the TNF game against the Chargers.

Abdullah will probably get more passing targets while White will probably be given more carrying responsibility.

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs hurt his knee during the Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Raiders announced that he was questionable to return, he tried to walk off by hobbling and pulling at his leg but was unable to do so. He was assessed by the trainers before going to the locker room.

Before he left the Sunday game, Jacobs had 34 yards from 13 rushes and 16 yards from two catches. Although Jacobs did not take part in Las Vegas' walkthroughs this week, he's still "questionable" for today's home game against the Chargers.

This season, Josh Jacobs has gained 296 yards from 37 receptions and 805 yards from rushing, along with six touchdowns.

What time and channel is the Chargers-Raiders game on tonight?

The Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Night Football game will only be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video.

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET, but coverage of TNF games begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime every week. The game's call will be handled by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Canadian NFL fans can watch the action live on DAZN but won't be able to access the game on Amazon Prime Video. Below is all the information you require to watch the game:

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Television: N/A

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play announcer), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Prime Video, DAZN (Canada)