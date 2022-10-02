Is JuJu Smith-Schuster playing tonight vs Buccaneers in Week 4?

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster play tonight vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has trained with the team and looks set to start in the Week 4 game on Sunday.

While all the attention has been on Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes this weekend, Smith-Schuster is one player to keep an eye on. The 25-year-old has not had the greatest of starts to life in Kansas, but there's a feeling that he may drop a big performance in this matchup.

Update on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Barring any late injury or setback, JuJu Smith-Schuster will play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The receiver looked in good spirits while training with the team this week and is listed as 'available' on the Chiefs roster.

Smith-Schuster had a few injury concerns during the offseason. He missed a few training sessions with a knee injury. However, he quickly got up to speed before Week 1. The receiver has started in all three games for the Chiefs this season.

Despite a slow start, Smith-Schuster has racked up 178 receiving yards on 14 receptions. He is still in search of his first touchdown of the season and will be hoping to end his drought against the Buccaneers.

Smith-Schuster has been one of Mahomes' primary targets alongside tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have done a solid job of utilizing the wideout in the absence of Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason.

JuJu Smith-Schuster stats from last season

Smith-Schuster was traded to the Chiefs in the offseason after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played just five games for the Steelers in 2021 before a knee injury cut his season short.

In the five games he played, the wideout put up 129 receiving yards on 15 receptions. He also had nine rushing yards and one touchdown.

Smith-Schuster had only 19.8 fantasy points last season. He has already scored 15.8 fantasy points in three games this term and will be hoping to boost his stats further tonight.

