Is Julio Jones playing tonight vs Chiefs in week 4?

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amidst much fanfare in the offseason. One of the best wide receivers in the league only a few years ago, the former Atlanta Falcons player joined the NFC side in hopes of landing his first Super Bowl ring.

Unfortunately, though, injuries have plagued him over the past few seasons. Still a threat in the endzone, Buccaneers fans are hopeful of him being a solid WR3 for a side that already boasts the likes of stars such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

But whether or not he'll be fit for his side's tie against the Kansas City Chiefs today remains up in the air. The wide receiver was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before resting on Friday.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Friday said that Jones remains a "game-time decision" ahead of their SNF tie.

Julio Jones Fantasy Football update and predictions

Despite missing a majority of last season to injury, Julio Jones looked sharp during his Buccaneers debut. Registering 69 passing yards and 17 rushing yards before suffering a knee injury, the wideout showed that he still has the talent to be a potent threat.

His constant injury woes, though, make him a difficult choice when it comes to picking him for one's fantasy football team. If one does wish to add a Buccaneers wideout to the mix for Week 4 though, Russell Gage would be a much better bet given his start against the Packers last gameweek.

The NFC side do, of course, now have the services of veteran wideout Cole Beasley, who they recently signed as a free agent. This season marks the controversial wideout's 11th season in the NFL.

Beasely has built a name for himself as an excellent slot receiver over the years and recently came in clutch multiple times for the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he impressed with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he spent seven seasons.

Now 33, Beasely, much like Jones, is entering the twilight years of his NFL career. One can be assured that both wideouts will be giving it their all this season in search of their maiden Super Bowl ring.

