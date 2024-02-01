Is Kadarius Toney injured? Latest on Chiefs WR’s status for Super Bowl matchup vs 49ers

Last week, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed the team's AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Toney was ruled out with a hip injury and, for personal reasons, as he recently welcomed his daughter.

Ahead of the Chiefs Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Toney seems healthy to play. Per Nate Taylor, Toney, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Skyy Moore were all on the practice field on Thursday.

This is a positive sign that Toney is getting healthier and could return to the field for the Chiefs' biggest game of the season. Despite Toney practicing today, he recently went on a rant saying he was never hurt after the Chiefs ruled him out of the Ravens game.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid attended a Zoom call with local reporters to explain Toney's status and why he missed last week's game. He claims Toney was hurt but hinted that he will return to the field:

“Well, obviously he's been on the injury report. That part is not made up by any means. He's been working through some things and he'll be back out there.”

Kadarius Toney is having a very disappointing season

Kadarius Toney during Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Right before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their third and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Toney.

It took some time for Toney to settle into the Chiefs' offense, but he made an impact. He had 14 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 59 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Toney came up big for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs. He set the record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history (65) and caught the go-ahead game-winning touchdown.

In 13 games this season, Toney recorded 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. He also had 31 rushing yards on 11 carries.

