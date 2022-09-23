Is Keenan Allen a good fantasy pick for your team in 2022?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. This makes him one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football, which is exactly why he went so quick in fantasy drafts. Allen has maintained elite play throughout his career, finishing as the WR14 or better every season since 2017. With PPR, Allen has an average of 16.9 points per game. He has one of the highest marks in the NFL, with his 54% WR2+ weekly average.

Tagged alongside his statistics is a lot of bulk, which is why he consistently brings big points to every fantasy game. In five straight campaigns, Allen has compiled at least 135 targets and six touchdowns, and he also has four years worth of grabbing at least 100 receptions while also tallying up 1,100 receiving yards.

On the Chargers, Allen has picked up 26% of the team's targets, while having a 47% figure for WR targets.

Is Keenan Allen a good fantasy pick?

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

The problem with Keenan Allen is that he’s now 30 years old. Historically, that's when receivers begin to decline. With his prior elite production, it’s hard to see Allen not putting up big numbers this season. Instead, the debate shifts to when Mike Williams will eventually take his spot as the Los Angeles Chargers’ WR1. Allen will get his numbers this season, but for how long will he retain his current position?

This year, Allen is a good pick. More than that, he's a great pick. If you have him, don't let him go. If you don't have him, try and get him. If you need a safe WR1 to have on your roster, then Keenan Allen is your guy. His recent injury is nothing to be concerned about and he offers guaranteed production.

Keenan Allen's fantasy football stats

In Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Allen tallied 66 yards off four receptions. He then missed the Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. Allen is expected to be back for Week 3, and is still projected to hit 90 receptions, 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry Chargers WR Keenan Allen (Hamstring) at practice. Chargers WR Keenan Allen (Hamstring) at practice. https://t.co/bd7zaznp80

Keenan Allen's fantasy football rankings

Allen is such a guaranteed safe pick to make is because of the Chargers’ potent passing attack. Justin Herbert often looks to him and delivers accurate passes on the regular. With that being the case, he should rack up at least 100 receptions with a lot of yardage attached to it, which has become the standard for Allen.

Where does he rank in NFL fantasy for WRs? It's not easy to predict this going forward, but assuming he stays fit, he should be in the top-10. There are some fantastic teams and players in the league, but Keenan Allen is up there with them.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 PM ET. It will be interesting to see how Allen does in Week 3.

