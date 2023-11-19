Is Keenan Allen playing today? Chargers WR’s Week 11 status explored vs Packers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen missed practice on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he sustained during last week's game against the Detroit Lions. However, he returned to practice on Thursday, but he participated with limitations.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver played the entire game in Week 10, but his non-participant designation on Wednesday raised concerns among fans and fantasy managers regarding his availability for the Bolts' Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Allen's Thursday practice comeback is a positive step toward today's Lambeau Field game against the Packers, but he was listed as questionable in the team's last injury report. The Chargers need to win this game to boost their chances of making the playoffs, and their best receiver will be necessary.

Keenan Allen's status update: Will the wide receiver start against the Packers?

Keenan Allen did not practice on Wednesday, but he did participate in a limited capacity on Thursday and then fully on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Allen is expected to take the field without limitations in today's game against the Packers despite being labeled as questionable in the Chargers' most recent injury report.

The Chargers already have two top receivers short on offense. Joshua Palmer has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, and Mike Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear. This implies that Allen's availability becomes even more crucial if the Chargers want to make an upsurge to the postseason.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, it is also unlikely that wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who is dealing with a groin issue, will play today. Allen may, therefore, be primarily responsible for the team's receiving duties.

Allen, who has 73 catches for 895 yards and six scores this season, has emerged as the team's leading receiver.

During last week's Los Angeles Chargers game against the Detroit Lions, Keenan Allen stood out in particular. On 11 receptions, he gained 175 yards and two receiving scores. That effort wasn't sufficient to give the Bolts the victory, as Los Angeles' defense found it difficult to stop Detroit's cunning attack.

Allen's performance against a Green Bay squad whose defense has been mainly patchy this season will be intriguing.