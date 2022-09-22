Is Kyle Pitts a good Fantasy pick for your team in 2022?

The Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in the history of the NFL last year. He was picked fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and instantly showed the world why the team was so high on him.

His name might not be among the biggest in the league, but Pitts is likely to continue his progress this season. As a result, many are interested in getting him on their fantasy teams.

Last season, Pitts was one of the best players on the Falcons team and even made the Pro Bowl. Quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and Marcus Mariota was brought in by the Falcons to replace him. Due to the change in quarterbacks, Kyle Pitts has been off to a slow start this season. Worry not, for it won't be long until things start clicking for the new-look Falcons offense.

Is Kyle Pitts a good fantasy pick?

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Getting Pitts into your fantasy team would be a very good decision. At this point, some have lost faith in Pitts following his slow start to the season. This is the perfect opportunity to make a move for him. There aren't many TEs in the league who can offer as much as he does and when he hits form it should be quite the sight.

Field Yates @FieldYates a prayer circle



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Kyle Pitts

🕯 getting way 🕯

more targets

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 a prayer circle 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 Kyle Pitts 🕯 getting way 🕯 more targets 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 https://t.co/bbfGiYRZez

Marcus Mariota will improve with time. Once he's comfortable, it's very likely that both Drake London and Pitts will be huge targets for the rest of the season.

Kyle Pitts' fantasy football stats

Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers

So far in two starts this season, Kyle Pitts has been targeted only 10 times. He has had four receptions for just 38 yards. These are poor numbers considering how Pitts played in his rookie season.

However, these numbers will improve as the season progresses. Mariota will look to involve Pitts much more in the game. He is one of the best young offensive players in the league, and the Falcons would love to see him get to the next level.

RanDynasty @ran_dynasty



I’m no NFL coach but force feeding this guy the ball would be a good way to win football games ‍

Some Kyle Pitts highlights from 2021.. simpler timesI’m no NFL coach but force feeding this guy the ball would be a good way to win football games Some Kyle Pitts highlights from 2021.. simpler timesI’m no NFL coach but force feeding this guy the ball would be a good way to win football games 😵‍💫 https://t.co/9Pdu1bvJCs

Last season, Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards and scored a touchdown. He played in all 17 games in the 2021 campaign. He will doubtless find the endzone more frequently in this campaign, once he develops chemistry with Mariota.

The Falcons will face the Seahawks in Week 3, and we expect Pitts to have more targets than he's averaged in the first two games of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far