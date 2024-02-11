Is L'Jarius Sneed playing in the Super Bowl? Latest on Chiefs CB for Big Game vs 49ers 

L'Jarius Sneed has been a key part of the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl appearance. The cornerback has played well on defense all season long. He was listed on the team's final injury report but looks to be a go against the 49ers in Vegas.

There was concern when Sneed was not in attendance for the opening of Super Bowl week because of personal reasons. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sneed's absence was for a positive reason rather than a negative one.

Sneed has 78 total tackles, 14 passes defended, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 regular season games. So far this postseason, he has a forced fumble and 14 total tackles. This game will be the toughest assignment for the Chiefs cornerback given the San Francisco 49ers' offensive pieces.

He will be asked to guard either Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, who is more likely, given the depth chart of both teams. Aiyuk led the 49ers in the regular season with 75 receptions and 1,342 yards. He tied with Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey with seven touchdowns.

The entire Chiefs defense has been an immovable force in the passing game, allowing just two players to have at least 100 receiving yards in a game this season. On the other hand, the 49ers ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4,384) but last in passing attempts (491).

Expect L'Jarius Sneed vs. Brandon Aiyuk to feature heavily in Super Bowl 58 as San Francisco is looking to win the rematch from Super Bowl 54.

L'Jarius Sneed gifts headphones to teammates

Sneed and this Kansas City team are close in many ways, but the cornerback thanked them in a big way. He bought his teammates some custom Beats by Dre headphones before traveling to Vegas.

L'Jarius Sneed explained why he gave out these gifts to his teammates at a Super Bowl 58 media session:

“I just want to give back to this team and the guys. You know, shout out to Beats, who gave me this deal to work with them and also collaborate with the team.”

Time will tell as to whether this will translate into another Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to L'Jarius Sneed?

L'Jarius Sneed suffered a calf injury during the Chiefs' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed the team's final game of the regular season versus the Los Angeles Chargers last month. However, he played in all three postseason games for Kansas City and was a full participant in practice leading up to the Super Bowl.