Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight? Ravens QB's status explored for preseason game vs. Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2018, he has become one of the best QBs in the NFL, winning the MVP award twice (2019 and 2023). However, being a superstar like Jackson does not always mean they will play in the preseason.

Ad

Star players often play limited minutes in the preseason, and that is expected to be true for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Unfortunately for fans attending the game, they are not expected to be able to watch the former NFL MVP play.

Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No, Lamar Jackson will not play on Saturday for the Baltimore Ravens. According to a report from ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, Jackson will not participate in the preseason game on Saturday. Similarly, many of the team's key starters, like running back Derrick Henry and linebacker Roquan Smith, will also sit out the game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley The Ravens won’t play Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith and other frontline starters in Saturday’s preseason game in Dallas. John Harbaugh said all of the Ravens’ starters who didn’t play in the preseason opener will not play in Saturday’s second preseason game.

Ad

Jackson and many other key starters also did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. It remains to be seen if Jackson will get any playing time in the preseason.

It would not be a huge surprise if Jackson is held out of the preseason entirely. For established stars, there is not a lot to be gained from playing in preseason games. The preseason is a tool for rookies and bubble players to get reps. For stars and established players, it only exists to shake off the offseason rust.

Ad

If the coaching staff believes Jackson does not need a rustbuster before the start of the season, he will likely sit out the entire preseason. They might believe that playing in the preseason is not worth the injury risk.

The Ravens will play their final preseason game on Aug. 23 against the Washington Commanders.

Lamar Jackson is entering year 8 in the NFL

Lamar Jackson is entering his eighth year in the NFL. He is viewed by most as one of the best players in the NFL. However, like in many recent seasons, playoff success has evaded him. Despite consistently being one of the best quarterbacks in the league for several years, with a strong supporting cast, Jackson has not had a Super Bowl appearance.

Last season, Jackson and the Ravens lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. The Ravens have struggled to get past the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs during Jackson's tenure as quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.