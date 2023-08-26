Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight? Update on QB ahead of Ravens vs. Buccaneers

No, Lamar Jackson is not playing tonight's Baltimore Ravens preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shot caller will not be risked in a low-stakes preseason game so close to the team's regular-season opener.

Rather than field Jackson, the Ravens will likely give Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson a run-out at center. The two players are locked in a battle for the QB2 spot behind Jackson, and Huntley is currently winning that battle.

How to watch Ravens vs Buccaneers?

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured in last season's postseason. Both teams, though, were unceremoniously ousted before they could make any noise in the playoffs. However, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the teams' expectations couldn't be different.

For the Ravens, the franchise is looking to become a true contender in the AFC. They have added some solid pieces to help franchise QB Lamar Jackson achieve his lofty ambitions. The Ravens have signed veteran All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham. The franchise also drafted speedy wideout Zay Flowers in a savvy move to improve Jackson's receiving corps.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking to rebuild their franchise from the ground up, especially after Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. The Buccaneers have some key members of their Super Bowl-winning franchise, like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. So, they should be fine even with Baker Mayfield being the new QB1.

Both teams will do battle in their final preseason game. They're unlikely to field their best players as they look to keep them fresh for their NFL season opener.

Here's the time, channel, and everything you need to know about tonight's game:

Date and time: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (65,844)

TV: WBAL-TV 11 / FuboTV

Radio: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM

What to expect from Lamar Jackson in 2023?

Lamar Jackson is the second-best-paid player in the National Football League; Baltimore fans expect him to play like the second-best-paid player on the gridiron.

On his day, Jackson is easily the best dual-threat QB in the league and arguably a top-five shotcaller. However, injury and contract issues have consistently dampened his impact.

However, 2023 could be the year that Jackson quiets his doubters and shows that his 2019 unanimous MVP award was no fluke. Jackson will be tasked with leading the Ravens on a deep playoff run in 2023; with the weapons at his disposal, he could achieve that.

