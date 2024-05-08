Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is fresh off his second MVP season and is looking for more success this upcoming season.

Jackson lost weight after training this off-season. In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Jackson said he's gone down from 230 lbs two years ago. Last season, he was 215 lbs and is currently 205 lbs.

On ProFootballTalk, analyst and host Mike Florio spoke about Jackson's recent weight loss. He pointed out that Jackson has stayed healthier while being lighter, allowing him to be more mobile.

"And to that point," Florio said, "Lamar Jackson said that he's lost 25 pounds over the last two years. He was 230 in 2022. He was 215 last season and now he's down to 205. Allows you to move faster. But does it really protect you now?"

"When he was larger that's when he got injured. And last year he didn't get injured. So who knows what happens with ten more pounds off of his frame in 2024."

"And I don't know how much of a connection there is to it anyway, because there's a randomness to the idea that somebody hits you. Sometimes it hurts, sometimes it doesn't, right? Sometimes you're injured, sometimes you're not. You just you don't know until it happens."

Jackson is currently listed as 215 lbs on the Raven's website. With the off-season still in full effect, he could lose even more weight or decide to bulk up more.

Lamar Jackson was 'angry' following the teams' AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

While he won his second league MVP last season, Lamar Jackson failed to bring the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in the AFC championship game, after a 13-4 regular season.

Following the close loss, Jackson spoke about how 'angry' and frustrated the team was for only putting up 10 points.

“We’re mad. Offense, we didn’t put nothing on the board. We scored once. That’s not like us. We drove the ball down the field," Jackson said.

"That’s cool. But we got to put points on the board. But I feel like my team just angry, not frustrated, we just angry. We know how hard we worked to get here.”

Many Ravens fans felt disappointed with how the team's season and Super Bowl ended.

The Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls and will compete for another appearance this season. The Ravens are among the few teams with a good chance to dethrone KC.

