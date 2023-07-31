Is Le'Veon Bell joining OnlyF**s?- Ex-Steelers RB’s plans get seal of approval from Allie Rae 

As he is currently a free agent, Le'Veon Bell has been experimenting with different career choices. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has now joined OnlyF**s, which garnered a positive reply from one of the top earning content creator of the website, Allie Rae.

OnlyF**s is a site primarily used by adult entertainment stars and social media influencers in order to earn extra money. Despite it being used by adult entertainment stars, many content creators curate exclusive lessons and master classes on various topics like sports, cooking, fitness, etc.

This is where Le'Veon Bell comes in, who recently joined the controversial website. Even though fans were shocked that the 31-year-old would want to associate with something that is famous for s**ual content, one of the website’s top content makers thought that it was the best decision taken by Bell.

Allie Rae, who founded WetSpace, gave her exclusive opinions to OutKick. She said:

“I think creators of any and all kind is good for OnlyF**s and like platforms such as WetSpace. It’s a way for them to monetize their content and their community.

"It's also good for OnlyF**s considering they have always been known primarily for adult content. OnlyF**s has actually been a large sponsor of many boxers/athletes – specifically in the Bare Knuckle Fighting community.”

Therefore, she welcomed the three-time Pro Bowl RB into a new and trendy space.

Why exactly did Le'Veon Bell join OnlyFans?

As mentioned previously, Bell is not afraid to put himself out there. Though he’s a free agent, he's branched out into boxing and rap. While he did not have much luck in his hip-hop career, the former Ravens player wants to make it big in the boxing ring. And a way to do that is to be closer to his fans so that he can share his life in a better manner. He said:

“I decided to do OnlyF**s as a platform for the simple fact to get more intimate with my fans. There’s times where – people know I make music, people know I box, play football, so I use that platform for times to get intimate with my fans."

He continued:

“When I’m boxing, people want to see how I look when I spar, or how did I cut so much weight in a week or two, or what I’m eating during the week of the fight, whatever it may be.

"That’s my chance to really get intimate with my fans and show them exactly what I’m doing, exactly how I’m going about my week or my day or how I train or how I record in the studio and give that opportunity for my fans more intimately.”

It is interesting to note that since OnlyF**s generates a handsome amount of income for its users, Le'Veon Bell is not charging anything for his exclusive content. Hence, his move is not a part of his efforts to earn more money.

One can conclude that Le'Veon Bell’s time in the league is over, but he’s not letting his new interest fade away.