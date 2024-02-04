Is Le'Veon Bell returning to Pittsburgh? Steelers insider drops verdict on RB’s future after recent comments

Le'Veon Bell was once among the best overall running backs in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his five seasons with the franchise, he was chosen for the All-Pro team three times, including two first-team selections. He averaged nearly 1,600 yards per season during that time and totaled 42 touchdowns.

After notoriously sitting out the 2018 NFL season over a contract dispute, Bell has never returned to the same level of dominance. He played for four other teams since then, but his contributions seriously regressed from his production with the Steelers. Now nearly seven years later, he may be considering a return to Pittsburgh.

While he hasn't appeared in a game since the 2021 NFL season, Le'Veon Bell recently explained that he is planning on potentially making a comeback attempt. He did so in a recent post from his Snapchat account.

Bell said:

"I'm telling y'all right now, when I go out there and train in March, and if I hit April and I make the decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down, I will be better than I ever was, ever. And I will only come back for that one team. I don't gotta say no team, y'all know who it is.”

While he didn't directly say that the Steelers are "that one team" he would come back for, many around the NFL are assuming that this is the case. According to Curt Popejoy with Steelers Wire of USA Today, Bell won't be returning to Pittsburgh even if he wanted to.

Popejoy explained:

"While we can appreciate Bell’s return to loyalty to the franchise that made him a star, there’s no spot for him on this team and he knows it. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both young stars at running back and aren’t giving up reps to a guy who hasn’t played since 2021.

"Had Bell re-signed with the Steelers and not put the team through all his nonsense, he could easily be on his way to a Hall of Fame career."

As Popejoy pointed out, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren already make up one of the best running back duos in the entire NFL. They were one of only two pairs to each total more than 1,000 scrimmage yards this season, along with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.

Le'Veon Bell may have a difficult time finding a role in Pittsburgh, even if the Steelers are in fact his desired destination.

Is Le'Veon Bell retired?

Le'Veon Bell

While Le'Veon Bell last played in a game during the 2021 NFL season, he claims that he never officially retired. He did so during an episode of the Steel Here podcast with Barstool Sports.

Bell said:

"I never really officially retired, I never actually retired. ... The day when I do retire, it's going to be with Pittsburgh."

His statement further fuels the rumors that if he does attempt a return to the NFL in 2024, he is likely targeting the Pittsburgh Steelers as his preferred destination. He has apparently settled his differences with the franchise after a high-profile feud that resulted in him sitting out an entire season.

Le'Veon Bell didn't get the contract he was looking for in 2018 and made the bold decision not to play for an entire year. When he returned, he signed with the New York Jets, so his last game with the Steelers was in the 2017 NFL season. While he may have an interest in returning to Pittsburgh, it will be interesting to see if the franchise feels the same way.