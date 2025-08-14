"Is his left eye still there?": NFL fans react to Najee Harris returning to practice after fireworks incident

LA Chargers running back Najee Harris celebrated the Fourth of July with a bang. However, his festivities were cut short after a fireworks incident. Harris attended an event and a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to many attendees. A cracker hit the NFL star in the eye and he sustained an injury.Despite the mishap, Harris returned to Chargers training camp on Tuesday. He ran some drills on the side while wearing a weighted vest, and fans reacted to it on X.&quot;Yeah, but is his left eye still there?&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This sounds like a long ways from being ready,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Next time he needs to keep an eye out for fireworks,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Najee channeling his inner Piccolo,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I think instead of a vest you need to give him weighted lighters and matches,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;all that matters is what his eyes looks like, see if you can get close to him please,&quot; another fan tweeted.Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh opens up about the chances of Najee Harris playing in Week 1 against the Kansas City ChiefsThe LA Chargers will travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to open their 2025 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the possibility of Najee Harris playing in the Week 1 game.&quot;There’s a chance,” Harbaugh said on Saturday, via Sports Illustrated. &quot;I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr. Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘Can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’ I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that.”Harbaugh decided to sit Harris this preseason so the running back does not risk any more injuries.If Harris is unable to join the trip to Brazil, Omarion Hampton could be the team's RB1.