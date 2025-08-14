  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Is his left eye still there?": NFL fans react to Najee Harris returning to practice after fireworks incident

"Is his left eye still there?": NFL fans react to Najee Harris returning to practice after fireworks incident

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:30 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn
Najee Harris at the LA Chargers offseason workout (image credit: IMAGN)

LA Chargers running back Najee Harris celebrated the Fourth of July with a bang. However, his festivities were cut short after a fireworks incident. Harris attended an event and a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to many attendees. A cracker hit the NFL star in the eye and he sustained an injury.

Ad

Despite the mishap, Harris returned to Chargers training camp on Tuesday. He ran some drills on the side while wearing a weighted vest, and fans reacted to it on X.

"Yeah, but is his left eye still there?" a fan wrote.
"This sounds like a long ways from being ready," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Next time he needs to keep an eye out for fireworks," another fan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are more fan reactions.

"Najee channeling his inner Piccolo," a fan commented.
Ad
"I think instead of a vest you need to give him weighted lighters and matches," one fan tweeted.
"all that matters is what his eyes looks like, see if you can get close to him please," another fan tweeted.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh opens up about the chances of Najee Harris playing in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs

The LA Chargers will travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to open their 2025 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the possibility of Najee Harris playing in the Week 1 game.

Ad
"There’s a chance,” Harbaugh said on Saturday, via Sports Illustrated. "I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr. Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘Can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’ I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that.”
Ad

Harbaugh decided to sit Harris this preseason so the running back does not risk any more injuries.

If Harris is unable to join the trip to Brazil, Omarion Hampton could be the team's RB1.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications