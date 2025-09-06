“Is this legal?”: NFL fans react to Marshawn Lynch coaching Omarion Hampton on sidelines during Chargers vs. Chiefs showdown

Marshawn Lynch knows the pressures that come with being a first-round pick. The five-time Pro Bowl running back was spotted in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday and looked like he was offering advice to another first round selection, Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, who was taken with the 22nd overall pick in 2025.

Lynch was at the game serving as a photographer.

“Yo is this legal,” wondered one fan on X.

“Is he really allowed to do that?” questioned someone else.

“Someone needs to hire him onto a coaching staff. He’s doing anything just to get back on the sideline lol have to respect the hustle, all he needed was a camera,” added another fan.

Lynch retired and came back on more than one occasion. As with many athletes, it’s difficult for him to walk away from the game. Lynch’s conversation with Hampton occurred after the rookie first-round draft pick ran out of bounds near the end of the opening half, stopping the clock and allowing the Kansas City Chiefs another possession.

Omar Ali @S3LF_PR0CLAIM @AryePulliNFL Yeah, he gonna be coaching soon. For all I know they just chatting, but if that’s about football he will be coaching again he’s to passionate about to be on the sideline taking pictures

Julian Hutchison @DreamvilleHutch @AryePulliNFL Najee pissed 😂

5Gsus @Aadam_P @AryePulliNFL Can he give Pacheco some advice too, thanks Marshawn

Although he never served as a coach, Lynch owns a few professional teams, including the Bay Area Panthers and the FCF Beasts, both of which compete in Indoor Football. He’s also a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. Hampton had the bulk of the running load yesterday with 15 carries for 48 yards. The Chargers veteran signing Najae Harris only got one touch out of the backfield for five yards. The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco ran for 25 yards on five carries.

Hampton could end up being quite the steal

It was a surprise to see Omarion Hampton get his number called as often as he did on Friday. After all, Harris is a former Pro Bowl running back who’s had four consecutive 1,000+ rushing yards.

According to CBS Sports, Hampton was deployed as the every-down back against the Chiefs, with 15 more combined touches than Harris. There’s speculation that the team is easing Harris into things because of the eye injury he sustained in training camp.

If that’s the case, then Hampton has a real opportunity to grab the limelight and be a more featured back while Harris recovers. That would also provide Fantasy Football people with a chance to earn some under-the-radar points from a player that likely didn’t get a lot of selections in people’s drafts. Per CBS Sports, that could make him an even bigger draft steal for fantasy competitors.

The Chargers’ next game is September 15 against Lynch’s former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

