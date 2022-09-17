Is Leonard Fournette playing in Week 2? Update on Bucs RB ahead of clash vs Saints

Is Leonard Fournette playing in Week 2? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back picked up a hamstring injury during a team practice session on Wednesday. This has led to doubts over whether he will play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs have listed Fournette as 'questionable' for their clash against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The 27-year-old took part in limited team participation on Thursday and Friday.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was practicing Thursday after being listed on the injury report on Wednesday. Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was practicing Thursday after being listed on the injury report on Wednesday.

Todd Bowles will need to make a bold decision on whether to play Fournette or not this weekend. Playing Fournette through injury may see the team's leading running back sidelined for a potentially lengthy period.

Fournette 'questionable' for Week 2

Where does Leonard Fournette play?

Leonard Fournette usually operates as a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He can also play as a wide receiver and has become a key player for the franchise since joining in 2020. He helped the Bucs clinch the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay.

Fournette was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and had a rather underwhelming three-year sojourn with them in the NFL. He was previously a Consensus All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2015.

Leonard Fournette Fantasy Football update and predictions

Fournette carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards in Week 1. He also caught both of his targets for 10 yards. This earned him an impressive total of 13.7 fantasy points.

Last season, Fournette racked up 186.6 fantasy points across 14 games. He managed 812 rushing yards and 434 receiving yards as well. However, the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason after they lost the divisional playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fournette is bound to have a big impact on the Bucs this season as well. However, his influence will go hand-in-hand with his availability for the team.

Leonard Fournette alternative picks for your fantasy football team

If Fournette does not play for the Bucs this weekend, you should keep alternatives for your fantasy team. Rachaad White, Giovanni Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are some suitable replacements that can fill in.

