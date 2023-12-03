Is Marquise Brown playing today? Latest on Cardinals WR’s injury for Week 13 vs Steelers

Marquise Brown has been nursing an injury this week. The top passing target in Arizona is needed if the team is to get back on track and start winning some football games this year. They get the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a vaunted defense, this week, so all hands are needed on deck to get an upset victory. Does that include the ailing Brown?

Is Marquise Brown playing today?

Marquise Brown is expected to be active today against the Steelers. Despite nursing a heel injury all week that limited his ability to contribute in practice, Hollywood Brown is a go on Sunday.

Adam Schefter reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per source."

That means that the Arizona Cardinals will have their star wideout for the game as they try and upset the playoff-hopeful Steelers. The Cardinals are 2-10, but they've slowly gotten more and more healthy as the season has gone on.

Kyler Murray returned a few weeks ago to the lineup, but he will need his top target in the passing game if they're to upset the Steelers and turn their season around.

Marquise Brown fantasy expectations for Week 13

Marquise Brown is expected to have a pretty decent game for the Arizona Cardinals this week. He gets to face the Steelers, who have been the 20th-ranked fantasy defense against wide receivers this year.

Marquise Brown should play today

They have a good defense, but it's largely predicated on their star pass rush with TJ Watt and company. That could mean big production from pass catchers like Brown, who is projected 13.1 PPR points on ESPN.

Even with Trey McBride also expected to play, Brown is the clear top target. The Steelers don't have a lockdown cornerback, so if Murray can find space and time to throw, Brown could be in line for a pretty impressive scoring display. With the playoffs coming soon, that could be a turning point for fantasy managers.