Is Ndamukong Suh retiring? Super Bowl-winning DT provides update on future in NFL

Will defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh return to the NFL for a 14th season? According to the Super Bowl-winning star, all options are on the table.

Suh waited until November of last season to join the Philadelphia Eagles after spending two previous seasons in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. It paid off as the Eagles went to the Super Bowl with Suh getting the chance of becoming a two-time champion. Philadelphia fell short, and Suh became an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Suh was asked about his future in the NFL and if he would play this season. Suh replied:

“I don’t know yet. It’s gotta be, honestly, the right situation. . . . I’ll say this, all options are on the table.”

In eight regular-season games with the Eagles, Suh logged 10 tackles and a sack while adding two tackles in the postseason.

The 36-year-old has played 13 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He played the first five seasons of his career with Detroit, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and being named to four All-Pros and four Pro Bowls.

He then signed a massive six-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and spent three seasons with the team. In 2018, he joined the Rams and played for a season before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, playing three seasons in Tampa. He was a member of the team during their 2020-21 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ndamukong Suh is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history

Interestingly enough, Ndamukong Suh is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, even over Aaron Donald. According to spotrac.com, Suh has earned $168 million in his NFL career.

Donald is right behind him, having earned $157 million in his career. Suh earned $64 million with the Detroit Lions, $60 million with the Miami Dolphins, $14.5 million with the Los Angeles Rams, $27.4 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and $2 million with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Do you think Ndamukong Suh will return this season for a 14th season?

