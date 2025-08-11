  • home icon
  • "Is he Nelson Mandela?" - Jason Whitlock appalled by Shedeur Sanders hype train, calls out Tim Tebow-fication of Coach Prime's son after Browns debut

By Arnold
Modified Aug 11, 2025 21:01 GMT
Jason Whitlock appalled by Shedeur Sanders hype train, calls out Tim Tebow-fication of Coach Prime's son after Browns debut (Image Credits - GETTY)

Shedeur Sanders impressed many when he led the Cleveland Browns to a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener on Friday. The quarterback drew praise from many, but analyst Jason Whitlock appeared to question the hype around the Browns' rookie.

In a tweet on Monday, Whitlock aimed a dig at Sanders.

"Can somebody please explain to me what makes Shedeur Sanders so special? Is he Nelson Mandela? Is he the first unapologetically black quarterback or something?" Whitlock tweeted while adding a video of him slandering Sanders.

In the video clip, Whitlock also called out those who are comparing Sanders to former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

