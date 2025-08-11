"Is he Nelson Mandela?" - Jason Whitlock appalled by Shedeur Sanders hype train, calls out Tim Tebow-fication of Coach Prime's son after Browns debut

Shedeur Sanders impressed many when he led the Cleveland Browns to a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener on Friday. The quarterback drew praise from many, but analyst Jason Whitlock appeared to question the hype around the Browns' rookie.In a tweet on Monday, Whitlock aimed a dig at Sanders.&quot;Can somebody please explain to me what makes Shedeur Sanders so special? Is he Nelson Mandela? Is he the first unapologetically black quarterback or something?&quot; Whitlock tweeted while adding a video of him slandering Sanders.In the video clip, Whitlock also called out those who are comparing Sanders to former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.&quot;They're Tebow-ing Shedeur Sanders,&quot; Whitlock said. &quot;They're creating a circus around him. They're making the stakes so high. Good luck, Kevin Stefanski. Good luck, Andrew Berry. Good luck, Jimmy Haslam. Good luck, Myles Garrett and anybody else on that team.&quot;You're gonna come hell or high water, this groupie fan base and Deion Sanders are going to point a finger of blame at any and everybody in the Browns organization if Shedeur doesn't become some superstar quarterback in the Browns.&quot;In his preseason debut for the Browns, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. The QB also had 19 yards on four carries.The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's draft. However, the QB has received his share of critics ever since joining Cleveland.Shedeur Sanders might not start for Browns in preseason game vs. Philadelphia EaglesNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: ImagnAlthough Shedeur Sanders did well against the Panthers in his first preseason game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has suggested that the rookie might not play in the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.“We need to get through the next couple days from an injury standpoint and see where everybody is,&quot; Stefanski said on Saturday when asked if Sanders could play against the Eagles. &quot;I’m really focused on all our quarterbacks’ development and every single one of their reps.”Apart from Sanders, the Browns also have Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Tyler Huntley as QBs who could play against the Eagles on Saturday. Cleveland also has Deshaun Watson, but he is dealing with an Achilles injury and is not expected to return anytime soon.