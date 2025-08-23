  • home icon
"Is that the new cheer captain for Vikings?": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's gameday fit for preseason game vs. Colts

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 23, 2025 15:31 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 (image credit: getty)

While he may miss a few passes on the field, Joe Burrow never misses making a fashion statement. He showed up for the preseason Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in style. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback walked into Paycor Stadium wearing a pink half-sleeve shirt and baggy off-white cargo pants.

Seeing Burrow's swagger, NFL fans reacted to his outfit on social media. Many praised him for it, while others poked fun at the quarterback. A fan even made fun of Burrow by calling him the captain of the Minnesota Vikings' male cheer squad.

"Is that the new cheer captain for the @Vikings?" a fan wrote.

"He looks like he's still learning how to properly walk in public," one fan said.
"Dude got up out of bed late and went to work in his pink PJs," a fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions.

"I love the pink theme for Saturdays, NFL! Watching the game now," another fan wrote.
"Joe can wear anything he wants and still look good!" one fan commented.
"That classic bowling league look and swagger," a fan said.
NFL insider Jason Whitlock takes a shot at the Cincinnati Bengals management for ruining Joe Burrow's Super Bowl dreams

Joe Burrow has become the heart and soul of the Cincinnati Bengals, and fans expect him to lead the team to another Super Bowl run. However, NFL analyst Jason Whitlock called out the franchise for not providing Burrow with the tools and the backup he needs.

He acknowledged that the quarterback has two of the best receivers in the league in Ja'Maar Chase and Tee Higgins. However, Whitlock said that the Bengals have a lackluster defense.

"Joe Burrow out there for the first quarter (against Washington) and maybe a tiny bit of the second quarter, looked pretty good, but his offensive line looked like trash," Whitlock said on Tuesday, via the "Fearless Podcast." "And the defense gave up 14 points in the first quarter and looked like trash.
"He certainly has the two best receivers combination in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase is getting paid a bunch of money. Higgins getting paid $28 million a year. They got everything, but they have no defense. And they're potentially with Mike Brown, the owner, the cheapest team in all of professional sports."

It will be interesting to see how far Burrow takes the Bengals this upcoming season.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
