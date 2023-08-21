Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason after missing the entire 2022 NFL campaign due to an ACL injury.

The wideout has looked sharp in training camp and could make his debut for the Ravens in their Week 2 preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Monday, Aug. 21.

Beckham sat out Baltimore's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. However, the team hasn't confirmed whether the wideout will play in Week 2 of the preseason.

At the time of writing, Beckham is listed as fit and available for the clash against Washington. In spite of that, the Ravens may not want to risk the three-time Pro Bowler in any exhibition games prior to the all-important regular season.

Here's all you need to know about the Ravens vs Commanders preseason game:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Monday, August 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel/ Stream: WRC-TV, Channel 4/ Fubo

A look into Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL career and stats

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants picked Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He spent five years with the NY-based franchise before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Beckham spent just over two seasons in Cleveland before he was waived by the Browns on November 8, 2021. Three days later, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 12 games for Los Angeles, Beckham racked up 48 catches for 593 yards with 7 touchdowns, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2022. The wideout scored the first touchdown in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals but left the match in the second quarter due to a knee injury.

Beckham's knee injury ruled him out for the entire 2022 NFL season. However, after signing with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason, he will be eager to return to action in the upcoming campaign.

Across nine years in the big league, Beckham has recorded 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 receptions.

