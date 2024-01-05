Is Patrick Mahomes hurt? Why Chiefs QB is not playing in Week 18

Patrick Mahomes has had a significant decline in 2023. in 2022, he was simply on a different level, leading the NFL in total passing yards, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns en route to his second MVP award. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four seasons as he clinched another MVP award.

However, this season, the team, despite clinching an eighth straight AFC West title, has not been as dominant as expected. Mahomes' wide receivers have largely struggled whenever Travis Kelce is jammed by opposing defenses, and the tight end himself has also not been as prolific as he should be.

Patrick Mahomes leads list of Week 18 absences for Chiefs

On Week 18, coach Andy Reid announced that he would be sitting Patrick Mahomes, among others, out of the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, contrary to speculation, the multiple-time MVP is not hurt.

Rather, he's sitting out because the game has no stakes for either team. The Chiefs are locked into the third seed, while the Chargers have long been eliminated from playoff contention.

In Mahomes' place, Blaine Gabbert will be playing under center. Tom Brady's former backup in Tampa joined as a free agent in the offseason and has played just one game, throwing two interceptions.

Travis Kelce, Chris Jones to start for Chiefs in season finale vs Chargers as Patrick Mahomes sits out

However, there are two key Kansas City contributors who will have the motivation to be on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Travis Kelce is one, as he looks to clinch his eighth straight 1,000-yard season (he needs 16 more to do so). Reid said that he was still unsure if he would start his top pass-catcher:

“We’ll see how all that goes.”

Another is the Chiefs' defensive leader, Chris Jones. The one-year restructured contract the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle signed early in the season to end his holdout has a $1.25 million bonus that activates if he reaches 10 sacks (he sits at 9.5 for the year).