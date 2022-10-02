Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight vs Buccaneers in Week 4? 

Since the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has enjoyed a productive career as the leading quarterback. On Sunday, October 2, Mahomes will be up against another leading quarterback in Tom Brady as the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 2-1 this season. The Indianapolis Colts defeated them 20-17 and ended their hopes for a third consecutive win. Patrick Mahomes in that game threw for 262 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Chiefs won their first two games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers. The weekend game is going to be a matchup between two strong 2022 NFL contenders.

Let's take a look at Patrick Mahomes' fantasy predictions for Week 4.

Fantasy football updates and predictions

Patrick Mahomes is among the top three-ranked quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL season. In his three games so far in this season, he has thrown for 857 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception.

In Mahomes' first game against the Arizona Cardinals, he recorded 360 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Mahomes is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks currently in the league and should be the preferred starting quarterback for week 4. The Kansas City star is expected to cover 250+ yards and register at least two touchdowns in the upcoming game and will earn you some extra fantasy points.

Patrick Mahomes timeline

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Mahomes as an overall 10th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. That year, he played in only one game but he rose to become the leading signal caller for the 2018 season. He threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions that season.

Mahomes became the third quarterback to score 50 touchdowns in a season after Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

In 2019, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers by 31-20. In 2020, the Chiefs again entered the Super Bowl but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 31-9.

This season will be a revenge game for the Chiefs as they face the Buccaneers on Sunday. Who will win - the Buccaneers or Chiefs?

