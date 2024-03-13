Is Peyton Manning hosting Paris Olympics opening broadcast? NFL legend cracks iconic deal with Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson

Peyton Manning may have retired from the NFL nearly a decade ago, but the former quarterback is getting only more time in front of the camera. The ManningCast host will be a key part of the Paris Olympics broadcast this summer, alongside other football broadcasting staples.

Manning will be joined by commentator Mike Tirico. The duo will also be joined by Kelly Clarkson, as revealed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Other names revealed to be taking part in the broadcast will be Savvanah Guthrie and Hota Kotb of "Today Show" fame.

During the live interview with Tirico on "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon was asked to join the lineup by Tirico. Fallon agreed live on the air, but it remains unconfirmed if he will be officially joining the festivities.

Peyton Manning works on, deep into NFL retirement

Peyton Manning at the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Players usually call the end of their Football careers a "retirement." However, the truth is most players merely change careers. With even the most successful playing just into their 40s, they still have half of their working lives to fill with projects and professional pursuits, should they choose to do so.

Manning walked away from football following Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. However, he's remained quite busy. The man who defeated Cam Newton in the biggest game of his life now spends arguably more time on the television screen than when he would playing football on Sundays.

For the last few years, the biggest undertaking has been his ManningCast, hosted with brother Eli Manning. In addition to the program usually broadcasted on ESPN2, he has appeared in various documentaries and television shows. Some have been about football while others have been about other subjects.

According to the Denver Broncos' official website, the quarterback has worked on a television show called "The Einstein Challenge." The show pits two experts against each other to see who can best explain complicated concepts to kids in what appears to be a teach-off.

As for gridiron-focused projects, he has appeared in "Peyton's Places," and "History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning."

Manning, 47, still has nearly 20 years of work left in him if he desires to stay busy until the typical retirement age of 65. Considering his ability to get chosen to help with the Olympics, the job market has far from dried up for the Denver Broncos' successor to Tim Tebow.