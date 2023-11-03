Is Puka Nacua playing this week? Rams WR’s status explored for Week 9

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been having a sensational rookie season. As the Rams prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday on the road, they could possibly be without their breakout rookie receiver.

Nacua is yet to miss a game this season but could miss his first game of his rookie season and career this week. Head coach Sean McVay has listed Nacua as questionable with a knee injury, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register.

This comes in wake of him having some knee swelling after Week 8's defeat against the Dallas Cowboys. Nacua was limited in practice this week and a decision will likely be made an hour-and-a-half before Sunday's kickoff.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is also currently listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game vs. Green Bay as he is dealing with a thumb injury.

If he is unable to play, backup quarterback Brett Rypien will get the nod. With Nacua and Stafford questionable, the Rams could be without two of their most impactful players on Sunday.

Puka Nacua has been having a sensational rookie season through eight games

Puka Nacua during Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

Puka Nacua has been a vital piece for the Los Angeles Rams' offense this season. Nacua was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and not many knew who he was. He made a good impression in his Week 1 debut as he recorded 10 catches for 119 yards vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

He followed it up with a big Week 2 performance against the San Francisco 49ers defense, one of the best defenses in the league, as he had 15 catches for 147 yards.

In Week 4 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, he had nine catches for 163 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season, which happened to be the game-winning touchdown in overtime. He had a 154-yard game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago.

On the season, he has 61 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams will miss him if he is unable to play vs. the Packers this Sunday.