Is Rashee Rice in jail? Chiefs WR issues statement through lawyer after pleading guilty to two felony charges

On March 30, 2024, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a serious car crash on the North Central Expressway in Texas. According to the full report, Rice was driving &quot;119 miles per hour just 4.5 seconds prior to the first impact, ultimately taking faulty evasive action, and striking other vehicles.&quot;Furthermore, Rice did not check on any of the victims of the incident after the collision, deciding instead to flee the scene of the crime by foot.After a legal ruling was decided on the case on Thursday, Rice issued a statement on the decision through his Defense Council Royce West. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reposted the statement on X.&quot;Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas. There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.&quot;What will be the legal and professional fallout for Rashee Rice?According to the same report, Rice made a &quot;plea agreement&quot; with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.He has been &quot;sentenced to 5 years of deferred probation, and he was also sentenced to 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation&quot;. Furthermore, Rice has been ordered to pay for the medical expenses/costs of the victims of the incident, something that is expected to be $115,481.91.Regarding his status in the National Football League, Rice will almost certainly be handed some form of fine and suspension this upcoming year after the legal aspect of the case was resolved.Although there is no official ruling of a suspension as of this time, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that a suspension will occur during the 2025 NFL season.&quot;With today’s ruling from a Dallas County judge, the expectation now is that Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will serve his suspension during this upcoming season.&quot; Schefter wrote on X.