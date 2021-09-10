Is RB D'Andre Swift being investigated for murder? Colorado reporter provides an update

NFL headlines are being bombarded by rumors that D'Andre Swift, running back for the Detroit Lions, might soon be under investigation for murder. Dave Kluge, a reporter from Colorado, has commented on the breaking news.

I just called the Philly PD and spoke with an officer in the Commissioner's Office.



There was an anonymous tip that came in via Tipline over 2 months ago that implicated D'Andre Swift in a murder. The officer said that Swift is not being investigated at this time. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 9, 2021

An anonymous tip was received that could implicate D'Andre Swift in a murder. That is some disconcerting news, but also an anonymous tip doesn't necessarily mean much of anything at this point. There could be someone just attempting to play a horrible joke on Swift and others.

The league will certainly investigate this matter on their end, and evidence will begin to unfold in the coming days. Hopefully, this is not another Aaron Hernandez-type situation. Seeing a prominent NFL player follow a dark path is always a tragedy to see.

Further proof was given by reporter Dave Kluge on the same Twitter thread, and Kluge hopes to clear Swift's name, not attempt to implicate him in this supposed murder.

D'Andre Swift was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 draft. The 22-year-old running back put up a respectable 521 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Also adding 357 receiving yards with 2 TDs.

There's a lot of stuff going around.



To my knowledge he is not a suspect, there were some tips turned in allegedly implicating Swift, but so far PD says not a suspect. https://t.co/lKWfP1NQc9 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 9, 2021

These rumors are all speculative, and the hope is that this is all a big misunderstanding. Losing such a young talented running back would be awful, especially with the choices made by Swift, if he is indeed involved in the murder.

Should this all not be true, Dave Kluge could come under some fire. Much of the Reddit posts seem to indicate that D'Andre Swift is not a suspect at all in this murder case. Kluge is doing his due diligence as a reporter, but to implicate a prominent NFL player with murder without evidence is disheartening. The Detroit Lions have yet to make a statement about these rumors.

